Officials say a 14-year-old Georgia boy has drowned at Little River Canyon National Preserve in Alabama.
Al.com reports Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton identified the victim as 14-year-old Josue Andres Lopez, of Rome, Georgia.
Dispatch initially received a call about a possible drowning on Saturday. According to a press release, Lopez disappeared under the water near Martha’s Falls. Emergency workers later recovered Lopez’s body downstream from the place where he went under.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
