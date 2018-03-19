HAPEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia State Patrol trooper has been involved in a shooting just south of Atlanta, though details were not immediately available.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter Monday morning that the trooper shot a person who has been taken to a hospital. The agency says the trooper is “ok,” and that the condition of the wounded person was unknown.
No other details were immediately released.
Hapeville is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta, near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
