STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — The president of Georgia Southern University is leaving after two years in the job.

The University System of Georgia said in a news release Wednesday that President Jaimie Hebert will step down at the end of June to pursue other opportunities. Hebert has led Georgia Southern since July 2016. His tenure included a merger earlier this year with Armstrong State University in Savannah.

University system Chancellor Steve Wrigley said in a statement that Hebert “contributed significantly” to the merger, which left Georgia Southern with a combined enrollment of about 27,000 students at its campuses in Statesboro and Savannah.

Wrigley named Shelley Clark Nickel as Georgia Southern’s interim president. Nickel is currently the university system’s executive vice chancellor for strategy and fiscal affairs.