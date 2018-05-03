ATLANTA (AP) — A double shooting in Atlanta has left one teen dead and a man wounded.

WXIA-TV quotes Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Carven Tyus as saying the shooting happened late Wednesday night in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood. He said officers responding to a report of an injured person found the two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim in his early 20s was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other person, a teenage boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyus says witnesses on scene said an altercation between the two quickly escalated into gunfire. Tyus says the department still is investigating but does not believe anyone else is involved.

