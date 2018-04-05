DAHLONEGA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead and two children injured in an apparent murder-suicide in Georgia.

Sheriff Stacy Jarrard said at a news conference Thursday that a man drove from Florida to north Georgia’s Lumpkin County, fatally shot a woman and her sister and took his own life. Media outlets report the women, fleeing a domestic violence situation, were tracked down and killed by the man Thursday morning.

Jarrard says three children — ages 16, 13 and 2 — were in the home where the shooting occurred. The oldest, who was shot, was taken with the youngest to a hospital. He did not indicate what injuries the toddler sustained. Their conditions weren’t released. The 13-year-old left the scene to get help and is now with relatives.

No identities were released.