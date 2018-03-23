ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate has agreed to spend millions of dollars on new programs for rural communities as part of its $26 billion state budget proposal.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Senate on Friday approved its version of a spending plan for the financial year starting July 1. The vote sets up negotiations between House and Senate leaders to hash out differences in their funding plans by Thursday, the last day of legislative session.
The budget proposals feature about $1 billion in projected new state spending.
In both the House and Senate versions, the state would use much of that extra money toward schools, health programs and construction projects.
Among the differences is the Senate’s desire to have $3 million go toward increasing pay for local law enforcement officers.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com