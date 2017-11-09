MACON, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a student was stabbed at a Georgia middle school.
Bibb County Schools spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley told news outlets a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the back and chest with a knife in the eighth-grade hallway of Ballard-Hudson Middle School on Tuesday, and a 14-year-old boy is in custody.
The victim was alert and taken to a hospital after being treated by the school nurse. His current condition is not known.
Further details have not been released.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- King County voters approve more taxes as Proposition 1 passes easily
- Mitzi Johanknecht edging incumbent John Urquhart in King County sheriff's race WATCH