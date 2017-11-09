MACON, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a student was stabbed at a Georgia middle school.

Bibb County Schools spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley told news outlets a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the back and chest with a knife in the eighth-grade hallway of Ballard-Hudson Middle School on Tuesday, and a 14-year-old boy is in custody.

The victim was alert and taken to a hospital after being treated by the school nurse. His current condition is not known.

Further details have not been released.