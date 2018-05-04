ATLANTA (AP) — Republican leadership of the Georgia House is pouring money into a primary race to unseat one of their own.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Republican state Rep. Matt Gurtler of Tiger often votes “no” in defiance of his party on everything from budgets to study committees.

But his obstruction has not gone unnoticed.

Republican leaders are giving to Gurtler’s primary challenger in the northeast Georgia district: Mickey Cummings, manager of the Union County Farmers Market.

Republican contributors include House Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge and House Appropriations Chairman Terry England of Auburn. Contributions to Cummings from House leaders total $13,700 so far.

The newspaper reports that Gurtler voted no about 40 percent of the time.

Gurtler said he was targeted for ultraconservative views and ruffling feathers within his party.

