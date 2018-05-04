ATLANTA (AP) — Republican leadership of the Georgia House is pouring money into a primary race to unseat one of their own.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Republican state Rep. Matt Gurtler of Tiger often votes “no” in defiance of his party on everything from budgets to study committees.
But his obstruction has not gone unnoticed.
Republican leaders are giving to Gurtler’s primary challenger in the northeast Georgia district: Mickey Cummings, manager of the Union County Farmers Market.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- Trump confirms his lawyer was reimbursed after payment to Stormy Daniels
Republican contributors include House Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge and House Appropriations Chairman Terry England of Auburn. Contributions to Cummings from House leaders total $13,700 so far.
The newspaper reports that Gurtler voted no about 40 percent of the time.
Gurtler said he was targeted for ultraconservative views and ruffling feathers within his party.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com