JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Press Association is announcing the winners of its 2018 Better Newspaper Contest, which honored hundreds of journalists from more than 70 newspapers.

The awards were announced Friday night at the group’s annual convention on Jekyll Island.

A complete list of winners was to be published Friday night at its awards website .

The Savannah Morning News won the Freedom of Information Award for doing the most in 2017 to uphold principles of the First Amendment and protect the public’s right to know.

The Savannah newspaper was honored for battling to get public hospital officials to comply with Georgia’s Open Records Act.

The Photo of the Year was by Clay Neely of The Newnan Times-Herald. It depicts the father of a child who drowned while attending a summer day camp.