ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power customers can expect to see their monthly residential electricity bills fall by an average of about $2.70, starting in April.

The utility company said in a news release this week that customers will be paying $139 million less toward the expansion of the multi-billion dollar Plant Vogtle (VOH’-gohl) nuclear project in east Georgia this year.

Georgia Power says the lower bills are due to the savings the company is expecting from recent changes in the federal tax code.

The reactor project, which has been the subject of multiple delays and cost overruns, is the first new nuclear plant to be licensed and to begin construction in the U.S. in more than 30 years. The company estimates that the two new reactors will be completed by 2022.