MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Georgia man accused of fleeing law enforcement and causing a fatal wreck.

Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Brian Screws tells The Macon Telegraph that authorities are searching for 25-year-old Dominique Jonta Oliver. Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson says a deputy stopped a car for speeding on U.S. 341 Saturday and attempted to search it after smelling marijuana.

Oliver fled and lost control on a curve, causing the car to overturn and crash into a power pole. Deputies spotted Oliver fleeing the scene. Passenger 24-year-old Davion Ringfield, of Atlanta, was killed in the wreck. Passenger 21-year-old Paul Ward, of McRae-Helena, was injured.

The sheriff says about a half-pound of marijuana, some suspected narcotics and a handgun were found in the car.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

