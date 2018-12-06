MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has been shot outside Atlanta in an encounter with a suspect who was killed.

Henry County Deputy Police Chief Mike Ireland tells WSB-TV the wounded officer was being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta after the Thursday morning shooting. The officer’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Henry County police said in a midmorning update that the suspect was killed. No further details were immediately released.

Henry County police were asking the public to avoid the area. Officers used crime scene tape to cordon off a parking lot outside a dental clinic.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says Henry County police requested that it investigate the shooting. She said GBI agents were responding.

Henry County is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html