ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia police officer and a suspect have both died after a traffic stop led to a foot chase and shooting.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , DeKalb County police Chief James Conroy said at a news conference that the unidentified officer and suspect died at an Atlanta hospital following the shooting Thursday evening just east of Atlanta.

A police dog was also shot and was listed in critical condition.

Maj. Jerry Lewis Jr. says the shooting followed a traffic stop. He says the suspect tried to flee and the DeKalb County officer pursued. He says the suspect then shot the officer and the K-9 officer, prompting responding officers to shoot the suspect.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

The shooting caused a nearby portion of Interstate 20 to be temporarily shut down, leading to huge rush-hour traffic jams.