CANTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia police officer faces charges stemming from a domestic dispute.

Local news outlets report that Roswell police Sgt. Chad Harris was arrested Thursday and faces charges of simple battery, battery and third degree cruelty to children.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies responded to a domestic dispute call and arrested Harris following an initial investigation. He was being held without bond and it wasn’t immediately clear Friday whether he had an attorney.

Roswell police Chief Rusty Grant said in statement that Harris was placed on administrative leave with pay while the department investigates the circumstances surrounding the arrest.