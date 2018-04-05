SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a former Alabama prison officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman near Atlanta is also being investigated in connection with a series of assaults.

Sandy Springs police Sgt. Samuel Worsham told news outlets Tuesday that 48-year-old Matthew Moore is believed to be responsible in several assaults spanning a decade. Alabama officials said Moore worked at St. Clair prison near Birmingham since 2001 and quit when he was arrested March 30.

Moore is charged with aggravated sodomy, assault with the intent to commit rape and false imprisonment in Fulton County, Georgia.

The charges stem from an attack reported to authorities in November 2015 that investigators say happened at a Sandy Springs hotel.

Worsham says police anticipate additional charges pending DNA crime lab tests.