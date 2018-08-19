ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say police at a Georgia university were fired upon and a search for the suspect is underway.
Georgia State University Police Chief Joseph Spillane tells WXIA-TV an officer approached a group of men near the downtown Atlanta campus Sunday night. He says one of the men then fired at the officer and the group fled.
He says the officer returned fire, but he doesn’t believe anyone was hit in the exchange.
Police dogs were on scene late Sunday to assist with the search.
Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/