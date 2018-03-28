DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — A 17-year-old in Georgia has been accused of threatening to blow up his private Catholic school.

News outlets report that Joseph Mentesana is charged with making terroristic threats to Notre Dame Academy in Duluth. WXIA-TV reports that Mentesana threatened to blow up the school, threw tables and threatened individual students verbally and through text messages.

A Duluth police news release says the department responded to a call about the threats at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. The outlet cites an unidentified spokesperson for the school as saying the junior will not be returning to the school.

The outlet reports that Mentesana also threatened to bring weapons to the school.