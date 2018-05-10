ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia police officer has been fired after an investigation into the arrest of a former college football player that circulated widely online.

Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman said in an emailed statement Thursday that he had fired Officer David Rose. Amerman said an internal investigation determined that Rose used unnecessary force while arresting Desmond Marrow on Dec. 2.

Amerman said Rose was also recorded on his in-car camera system saying he had choked Marrow and that he didn’t intend to include that in his report.

It was not immediately clear whether Rose had an attorney who could comment on his firing.

The community’s district attorney said Thursday that he does not plan to seek felony charges against Marrow and his office’s investigation into the use of force continues.