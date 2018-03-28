ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer accused of raping a woman has been fired.

Thirty-three-year-old Bobby Ransom was fired from the Fulton County Police Department on Feb. 15, nearly a year the attack was reported. WSB-TV cites a police report that says Ransom forced his way into a woman’s apartment in Alpharetta and then raped her.

Fulton County officials have declined WSB-TV’s requests to specify why Ransom was fired.

A statement by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard says the case is still under investigation, though it is planned to conclude in the next two months.

