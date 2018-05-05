ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia mother accused of selling her two young daughters to be raped has entered a guilty plea on the same day the man accused of raping them was convicted.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the victims’ mother, a 25-year-old Union City woman, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts each of first-degree cruelty to children, enticing a child for indecent purposes and trafficking a person for sexual servitude. Her name was withheld to protect the children’s identities.

The man she sold the girls to, 78-year-old Richard Office of Union City, was convicted of rape, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Office was sentenced to life in prison, plus 146 years. The girls’ mother is scheduled to be sentenced June 4.

