ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia transportation officials are considering other locations for storing roadside assistance vehicles.
The development comes after a federal agency issued a report on factors that contributed to the 2017 collapse of a section of Interstate 85 in metro Atlanta.
The Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office inspected the HERO vehicle facility under I-85 after the bridge collapsed and found that the facility complies with all state requirements. But Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the agency is considering other locations for the HERO vehicles.
HERO drivers — short for Highway Emergency Response Operators — help to clear wrecks and also provide traffic control and roadside assistance to motorists in metro Atlanta.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him
- Billionaire seeks to split California into 3 states
- Trump pardons Scooter Libby, says he was 'treated unfairly'
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com