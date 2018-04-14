ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia transportation officials are considering other locations for storing roadside assistance vehicles.

The development comes after a federal agency issued a report on factors that contributed to the 2017 collapse of a section of Interstate 85 in metro Atlanta.

The Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office inspected the HERO vehicle facility under I-85 after the bridge collapsed and found that the facility complies with all state requirements. But Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the agency is considering other locations for the HERO vehicles.

HERO drivers — short for Highway Emergency Response Operators — help to clear wrecks and also provide traffic control and roadside assistance to motorists in metro Atlanta.

