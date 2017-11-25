ATLANTA (AP) — The warden at a troubled medical prison in Georgia has been reassigned to his previous job.
Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Scott Wilkes is being moved from the Augusta State Medical Prison to the Augusta Transitional Center. He was promoted from the transitional center to the medical prison in July 2016.
Heath says Wilkes is being moved to the transitional center because he did a good job there.
The newspaper had reported previously that the medical prison’s operating room and other areas were in disrepair, creating a breeding ground for infection.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Skagit River causes major flooding from highest flow in 11 years
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com