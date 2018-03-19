DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man charged with DUI in a crash that killed a married couple in 2015 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a DeKalb County judge sentenced Donte Alexander Grant on Monday.

County District Attorney spokeswoman Yvette Jones says the Covington man had pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and a charge of driving while under the influence of marijuana. Grant will get five years of probation once he is released.

County police Capt. S.R. Fore had said the then-25-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Camaro that struck a Honda Accord stopped in the center turning lane in August 2015. The couple in the Accord was 48-year-old Tammy Glenn and 49-year-old Aaron Glenn. Grant was hospitalized that night and charged in September 2016.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com