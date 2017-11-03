DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — A Georgia man is dead after a crash on an icy highway in western North Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says the 81-year-old man from East Point, Georgia, was a passenger in a pickup truck that spun out of control on state Highway 22 north of Dickinson and collided with another pickup.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The Georgia man was pronounced dead at a Dickinson hospital.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospitals with unspecified injuries.

None of the people involved were immediately identified.