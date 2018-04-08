GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man has been arrested after his father was found dead.
Authorities tell news outlets that 22-year-old Daniel Wallis Burchardt was booked on murder and other charges Friday. It’s unclear if the Hall County man has a lawyer.
Lt. Scott Ware says Burchardt had been under house arrest for multiple charges, and that deputies responded after it was determined that Burchardt’s ankle monitor had been tampered with.
Upon arrival at the residence, Burchardt’s father, Tony Burchardt, was found dead. Authorities say Daniel’s ankle monitor was located at the scene, but he was not there. He was later arrested by deputies.
According to an autopsy, the father’s cause of death was blunt force trauma.