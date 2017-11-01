COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Georgia man has been arrested and charged with threatening South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.
Local media outlets reported that court documents show that federal authorities arrested Jason Kenneth Bell of Cochran, Georgia, and charged him with transmission of a threat to injure.
A spokeswoman for Scott said the Republican lawmaker appreciates the work by the Capitol Police and the FBI.
Court documents show someone called Scott’s office in Washington on Oct. 23 to complain about the black lawmaker’s stance on neo-Nazis and the senator’s meeting with President Trump regarding such groups. The caller complained Scott said neo-Nazis and white people are the problem and threatened to kill him.
The documents say the caller made a second call 15 minutes later and identified himself.