AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting his wife in a parking lot of a Georgia War Veterans nursing home days after being served with divorce papers has been indicted.

The Augusta Chronicle reports a Richmond County grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday against 29-year-old Richard L. Timmons Jr. that accuses him of malice, felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Timmons Jr. is accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Jaz-na O. Timmons on the afternoon of Feb. 9. A search warrant affidavit shows a security camera captured Timmons Jr. shooting his wife and chasing her when she tried to flee.

Authorities say Timmons Jr. stood over the woman when she fell, and fired another time. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

