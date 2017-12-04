DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia jury has acquitted a self-proclaimed citizen journalist of the most serious charges she faced after she was arrested while filming a Republican rally in 2014.

The Times of Gainesville reports that Nydia Tisdale was found not guilty on Monday of felony obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass.

The newspaper reports that jurors did convict her of misdemeanor obstruction.

Tisdale was arrested Aug. 23, 2014, during the rally at a pumpkin farm in Dawson County, north of Atlanta. The charges stemmed from an altercation with a sheriff’s captain.

Several local residents who witnessed parts of the encounter testified in her trial.

Tisdale had faced up to five years in prison had she been convicted of the most serious charges.

She is to be sentenced Dec. 18.