Share story

By
The Associated Press

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a judge is dead following a wreck in central Georgia.

Sheriff Howard Sills tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Putnam County Chief Magistrate Ellen Pierce died in a crash on Georgia 44 about 10 miles from Eatonton on Saturday night.

Sills says the 62-year-old Pierce was in a pickup truck that collided with another pickup truck that was pulling a boat.

The sheriff says his office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Pierce was first appointed to the judgeship in 1997 and was since elected four times. She was seeking another term in office this year.

The Associated Press