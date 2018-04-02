EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a judge is dead following a wreck in central Georgia.
Sheriff Howard Sills tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Putnam County Chief Magistrate Ellen Pierce died in a crash on Georgia 44 about 10 miles from Eatonton on Saturday night.
Sills says the 62-year-old Pierce was in a pickup truck that collided with another pickup truck that was pulling a boat.
The sheriff says his office is investigating the cause of the crash.
Pierce was first appointed to the judgeship in 1997 and was since elected four times. She was seeking another term in office this year.