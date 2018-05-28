Share story

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia jail inmate died after she was found unresponsive in her cell.

Rockdale County sheriff’s spokeswoman Yolande Lovingood-Moore told The Atlanta Journal Constitution that deputies and medical staff found 40-year-old Jamie Krischelle Henry unresponsive during a routine check around 8:25 p.m. Saturday. Medical staff took Henry to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The newspaper reports that jail records show Henry, who was from Douglasville, was being held for another law enforcement agency.

Lovingood-Moore said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will do an autopsy, and the sheriff’s office will investigate the death.

Another Rockdale County inmate, Shali Tilson, died March 12. The Journal Constitution reports that the GBI determined Tilson died from blood clots caused by dehydration.

