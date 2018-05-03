SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A condemned Georgia inmate has a new execution date after the state parole board rejected a request to spare his life.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said it has scheduled Robert Earl Butts Jr. to die by lethal injection at 7 p.m. Friday.

Butts’ initial execution date Thursday was halted after the state Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a stay so it could spend more time weighing Butts’ petition for clemency. But the board rejected Butts’ request Thursday afternoon, prompting state officials to quickly reset plans to put him to death.

Butts and Marion Wilson Jr. were convicted of murder and armed robbery in the March 1996 shotgun slaying of Donovan Corey Parks in central Georgia. Both defendants received death sentences, though each has denied being the shooter.