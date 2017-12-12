HELENA, Ga. (AP) — Corrections officials are investigating the death of a prisoner following a fight with other inmates at a south Georgia prison.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said in a news release Tuesday that 39-year-old Chad Jacobs was pronounced dead around 11:35 p.m. Sunday at Telfair State Prison.

The release says investigators believe Jacobs died from injuries he received during a fight involving several inmates.

Jacobs had been sentenced in 2014 in Franklin County for trafficking methamphetamines.