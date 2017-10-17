ATLANTA (AP) — The chief of staff for the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services has been promoted.
Gov. Nathan Deal on Tuesday appointed Virginia Pryor to be interim director. Pryor will replace Bobby Cagle, who’s leaving to lead the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services on Nov. 10.
Deal, in a news release, says Pryor has been a longtime advocate for the well-being of children and has played a vital role in the department’s administration. Pryor has 27 years of experience in child welfare services. Before joining state government, she was the principal of Immersion Consulting, a child welfare consulting group, and the senior director of strategic consulting for Casey Family Programs.
Deal also thanked Cagle for his service and wished him well in his next endeavor.
