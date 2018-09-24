Share story

By
The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has rescheduled a stop in Georgia with Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp that was pushed back by Hurricane Florence.

Meanwhile former vice president Joe Biden has postponed a stop with Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams set for Sept. 27 because of scheduling conflicts.

Pence will headline a GOP “victory dinner” for Kemp on Oct. 11 in Atlanta. It will be Pence’s second appearance of the campaign, after joining Kemp for a stop in Macon in July.

The fundraiser had been scheduled for Sept. 13 but was moved because of concerns about the hurricane.

Abrams’ campaign says Biden’s visit will be postponed until October.

The VPs are acting as campaign surrogates for their respective presidents; former president Barack Obama endorsed Abrams in August after President Donald Trump endorsed Kemp in July.

