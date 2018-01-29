ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal’s wife says she has successfully undergone surgery to remove a tumor after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

A press release issued by the governor’s office Monday said first lady Sandra Deal was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer during an annual mammogram. It said the tumor was removed successfully.

The 75-year-old first lady says the cancer was found at an early stage and she will be undergoing chemotherapy treatment. She encouraged all women to be proactive about their health and get an annual mammogram.

Sandra Deal has been married to the governor for more than 50 years. They have four children and six grandchildren.