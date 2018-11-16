AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a deputy shot a man who stabbed him multiple times.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephan Psillos shot 25-year-old Jack Darrel Fields Jr. of El Paso, Texas. Fields was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded deputy was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.
A GBI news release says the sheriff’s office was called to a Residence Inn on Thursday night. Psillos responded and encountered Fields in the hotel’s lobby.
The statement says Psillos attempted to place handcuffs on Fields, but Fields resisted arrest. It says Fields then pulled a knife from his coat pocket and attacked Psillos, stabbing him several times. Psillos fired his service weapon, striking fields.
An investigation is ongoing.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com