AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy has died after suffering an apparent heart attack while taking the department’s annual physical fitness test.

The Augusta Chronicle reports 61-year-old Deputy James Wallace died Thursday afternoon at a local hospital. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wallace appeared to have a heart attack while participating in the fitness assessment.

The release said fellow deputies performed CPR on Wallace until an ambulance arrived.

Wallace had worked at the sheriff’s office since 2010. Medical examiners for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation planned an autopsy.

Wallace was the second Richmond County sheriff’s employee to die in the past week. Investigator Christian Gandy was killed while off-duty Tuesday when he struck a deer while riding a motorcycle.

___

Information from: The Augusta Chronicle , http://www.augustachronicle.com