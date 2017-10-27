MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy is free on bond after his arrest for allegedly working for months as a city bus driver at the same time he was on the clock at the sheriff’s office.
Bibb County Deputy Henry Elmer Poole was released from jail Thursday after posting $10,000 bond on charges of felony theft and violating his oath of office.
The Telegraph reports the 51-year-old Poole oversaw ferrying county inmates to state prisons. His simultaneous work with the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority dates to at least the first of the year. The theft from the sheriff’s office amounts to about $7,800 in wages.
Sheriff David Davis says Poole’s alleged double-duty came to light after officials examined overtime payouts and when someone reported seeing Poole at the wheel of a bus.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- 'I whiffed': Trading Chris Taylor is Jerry Dipoto's biggest regret, but he stays upbeat | Matt Calkins
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
___
Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com