JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county has settled a lawsuit that aimed to compensate police officers and sheriff deputies who say they haven’t been paid for some work.
WSB-TV reports Clayton County will pay $1.5 million to roughly 345 current and former law enforcement officials for attending mandatory, unpaid roll calls. Attorney Greg Hecht says the roll calls lasted about 15 minutes. The settlement covers three years though the practice dates back decades. Hecht says part of the settlement is lost wages and part is damages.
County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner says the commission approved the settlement without argument.
Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html