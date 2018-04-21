DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Despite several requests, a Georgia county still hasn’t heard from anyone willing to take its Confederate monument.

WABE Radio reports that DeKalb County in January sought proposals for what do with the monument, and then extended the response period two times.

DeKalb County Commissioner Jeff Rader said the county is still going to do something with the 110-year-old “Lost Cause” statue in Decatur Square.

Rader said the monument should be removed from that “place of honor.”

Georgia law doesn’t allow the county to conceal the monument.

Rader said the county did get a lot of general suggestions about what to do with the monument, such as adding context or putting it in a museum. He expects the commission to incorporate those ideas into its policy decision.

