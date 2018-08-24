CUTHBERT, Ga. (AP) — The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote Friday on a widely condemned proposal to close most of its voting places.

Black voters said they’d be disenfranchised by the plan to shutter seven of nine polling places in Randolph County.

The polling places were just used in this year’s primaries. But an independent consultant recommended their closure to save money and because they don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The county fired that consultant on Thursday.

Opponents questioned why a county would make it harder to vote during the hotly contested race for governor. Georgia’s top elections official, Republican Brian Kemp, is running against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who would become Georgia’s first black governor. Both said they oppose the plan.