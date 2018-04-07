BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — County officials have approved a permit for an island wedding venue on the Georgia coast.

Plans for the development known as Forbes Farm include an event barn and pavilion overlooking the marsh on St. Simons Island. A paved drive, three brick roundabouts, grass parking lots and two horse paddocks are also planned for the 8 acre (0.03 sq. kilometer) site.

The Glynn County Commission approved a special use permit for the project Thursday, despite an earlier recommendation to deny it by the Islands Planning Commission.

The woman seeking the permit, Michelle Hagin, told commissioners the island lacks a venue for large weddings of up to 300 people.

The Brunswick News reports some residents oppose the venue, saying it could overwhelm nearby roads and doesn’t fit with the island’s land-use plan.

