ST. GEORGE, S.C. (AP) — A Georgia company wants to establish a South Carolina tire recycling facility that would export scrap rubber to Vietnam and India for reuse in other products.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported Monday that Thomaston-based Made to Last Straw LLC is asking state regulators for an environmental permit for recycling operations. The company bought a 4-acre (1-hectare) site near St. George for $375,000 in December.
The company’s owner Chip Greene says the facility is needed because South Carolina doesn’t currently have a similar plant and there is a high demand for recycling scrap tires in the Southeast.
Greene says he hopes to start operations in April with roughly a dozen employees. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is receiving public comments on the proposal through March 25.
___
Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com