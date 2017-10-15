HORTENSE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials are celebrating completion of a large land purchase for wildlife conservation near the coast.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the nonprofit Conservation Fund plan a ceremony Monday in coastal Wayne County to mark the state’s final acquisition of more than 19,000 acres that make up the Sansavilla Wildlife Management Area.
The property includes 12 miles (19 kilometers) fronting the Altamaha River and is home to one of the largest populations of rare gopher tortoises in Georgia. It’s open to the public for boating and fishing as well as hunting of deer, turkey and small game.
The Conservation Fund bought the land in 2014 and has been selling it in phases to the state DNR for permanent conservation.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Analysis: What went wrong in No. 8 WSU's 37-3 defeat to Cal? WATCH
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
- No. 8 Cougars cough up seven turnovers, nine sacks, in 37-3 drilling at California WATCH
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement