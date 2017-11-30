WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Two brothers have been arrested on drug distribution intent charges in Georgia.

The Telegraph reports that Warner Robins police arrested 36-year-old Joe Lewis Hogues Jr. and 34-year-old Michael Jerome Hogues at their apartment last week.

Both have been charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony. Joe Hogues, who has a 2011 conviction for possession of cocaine out of Houston County, is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

___

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com