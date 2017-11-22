DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are seeking at least two burglars who broke into a Georgia pawn shop and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of guns.

Surveillance video shows the young thieves running through Candler Road Pawn Shop early Monday in DeKalb County.

Police said they got in the shop by breaking the lock on the gates, smashing the glass in the door and crawling inside.

WSB-TV reports police said the suspects probably studied the business before going in. Lt. Brian DeLoach says one burglar jumped the counter to the back wall where the assault rifles were; another smashed the glass case where the handguns were.

The burglars got away with $9,000 worth of guns, as well as some electronics.

