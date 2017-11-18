SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia wildlife officials are predicting improved conditions this fall for hunting ducks and geese.

Waterfowl hunting season opened Saturday in Georgia. Department of Natural Resources biologist Greg Balkcom says state-managed wetlands that were dry a year ago now have plenty of water thanks to summer rains and a wet tropical season.

Balkcom said in a news release that hunters “should have no problems this year finding hunting spots” with a healthy, wet habitat for ducks and geese.

The hunting season for ducks and geese runs through Nov. 26, then resumes Dec. 9 through Jan. 28. A Georgia hunting license, a Georgia migratory bird license and a federal duck stamp are required to hunt waterfowl in the state.