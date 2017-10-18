SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Proposals for expanding movie and television production in New Mexico are on the agenda at a film forum in Santa Fe.
The discussion Thursday is designed mix business and politics, as author and producer George R.R. Martin sits down with film-industry experts and Congresswoman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The congresswoman this week proposed lifting a $50 million annual cap on film-production tax credits to boost the industry.
Known for his fantasy novels that inspired the hit series “Game of Thrones,” Martin owns an art-house cinema in Santa Fe and has dabbled in a local nonprofit film production project.
State officials say more than 60 film and television productions were shot in the state during the past fiscal year.