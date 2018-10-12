HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush is back in Texas after spending the summer in Maine.

Spokesman Jim McGrath said in a tweet Bush returned Friday to Houston.

The nation’s 41st president spends his summers at his family’s home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

McGrath said Bush is looking forward to supporting the Houston Astros, who are playing in the AL Championship Series, and eating some Tex-Mex food.

Bush went to Maine a little over a month after the funeral of his 92-year-old wife, former first lady Barbara Bush. She died April 17 at their Houston home.

While in Maine, Bush attended the wedding of his granddaughter Barbara and celebrated his 94th birthday.

Bush also spent more than a week in a Maine hospital for treatment of low blood pressure and fatigue.