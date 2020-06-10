WASHINGTON — House Democrats are set to take the initial step Wednesday toward a legislative remedy for racial injustice in policing with the first congressional hearing since the death of George Floyd and protests across the country.

The House Judiciary Committee will begin with an emotional moment with the testimony of Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked the protests.

Philonise Floyd, whose testimony comes the day after his brother’s funeral in Houston, will be followed by a series of legal experts and some police officials to discuss potential remedies.

The hearing will set the stage for a debate later this month on the sweeping police reform bill that Democrats unveiled on Monday.

The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 would ban chokeholds, establish a national database to track police misconduct and prohibit certain no-knock warrants, among other initiatives. The bill, which has more than 200 Democratic co-sponsors, contains several provisions that would make it easier to hold officers accountable for misconduct in civil and criminal court.

Some Republicans have complained that the roughly 140-page proposal included no GOP input. But Democrats said this hearing will launch several weeks of consideration, first in committee and then a full House floor debate, perhaps with a vote by the end of the month.

Advertising

“We are not rushing this to the floor. It’s going to have a full committee hearing, a full committee markup. Republicans are going to be fully engaged in that,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in a conference call Tuesday with reporters.

The Democratic-led hearing comes as, on the other side of the Capitol, Senate Republicans have tried to send signals that they are interested in coming up with proposals of their own. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the only black Republican in the Senate, has been tasked with leading the effort, which included a meeting late Tuesday with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Jared Kushner, a senior presidential adviser.

But it’s unclear whether the divided Congress will come together on a bipartisan solution months before the election or end in an all-too-familiar gridlock, as has happened with other domestic policy issues such as gun purchase background checks and immigration for the past decade.

Wednesday’s hearing marks a significant test for House Republicans, who, so far, have not shown as much interest in a bipartisan deal as their Senate counterparts. House GOP lawmakers, following the lead of President Donald Trump, have focused heavily on criticizing local Democratic officials who have pursued a “defund the police” movement to dramatically overhaul how their departments are run. Top congressional Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have distanced themselves from the activists’ cry, with several saying it’s not an issue for Congress.

Allowed to call three witnesses, Republicans included Daniel Bongino in their lineup. He is a conservative radio show host and a contributor to Fox News whose confrontational style sometimes wins him kudos from Trump.

A three-time loser in bids for Congress over the past decade, Bongino served for more than 10 years as a U.S. Secret Service agent.

Reps. Karen Bass, D-Calif., chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, and Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the Judiciary Committee, co-wrote the new proposal along with Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

The bill contains one proposal long sought by civil rights advocates. It would change “qualified immunity,” the legal doctrine that shields officers from lawsuits, by lowering the bar for plaintiffs to sue officers for alleged civil rights violations. Another section would change federal law so that victims of excessive force or other violations need only show that officers “recklessly” deprived them of their rights. The current statute requires victims to show that officers’ actions were “willful.”

Its other provisions include formally making lynching a federal crime.